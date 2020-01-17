Karnataka: Farmers Protest Against Govt, Demand To Start Toor Procurement

Karnataka farmers staged a protest against the State government demanding the authorities to begin the Toor procurement process at the earliest. The Toor procurement, which promises adequate prices for foodgrains to farmers has not started in the State, a farmer said. Farmers are in a stage of "distress selling" and are selling dal at lower rates, he added.

The Karnataka Praant Rahit Sangh and All India Kisan Sabha protested before the MP office in Gulbarga. The agitation has been going on for 10 days. Farmers demand government intervention into the matter.