In a massive development in the hijab row, five of the protesting students have approached the Karnataka High Court seeking that the hearing into the case be deferred till February 28. In the interlocutory application filed before the court, under XVII rule 1 R/W section 151 of CPC to adjourn the hearing, the protesting students have claimed because of the agitation of the state, the case has taken an 'ugly turn' and 'mobilized the communities on a communal line'. The protesting students have further claimed that the 'mischievous act' of any person will further stoke communal divisions'.

"I state that elections in 6 states are going on and facts of this case are being used by the political parties out of context for their political gain to polarize and put community against each other which is not a healthy sign in a pluralistic, democratic and secular nation like us," the students further stated in the application," said the students, urging the court to defer its hearing.

Hijab controversy & High Court's directions

The controversy began when in December last year, Udupi's Kundapur PU college's principal Rudra Gowda issued a circular, banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity. This decision led to uproar, with Hijab-clad female students and students wearing headscarves being stopped from attending college. Protests then began not just in Udupi but also in the nearby districts, forcing the state government to shut down schools and colleges.

The Karnataka High Court, which is hearing petitions in the hijab row, ordered the Karnataka government to reopen educational institutions and allow students to return to classes. The court bench that was headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, and included Justices Krishna S Dixit and J M Khazi, said that students should not wear any religious things, whether Hijab or Saffron scarves, which can instigate people till the matter is resolved.

On February 14, the bench of the Karnataka HC heard the matter. During the hearing, Senior Advocate Devdutt Kamat made his submissions on behalf of the petitioners stating that the College Committee's stand to decide whether the hijab is allowed or not is 'completely illegal'. Referring to various judgments, Kamat questioned whether the CDC could become the guardian of Constitutional Freedom? He also argued that the Government order on implementing uniforms had restricted Article 25, and cited that Muslim girls are permitted to wear a "headscarf of the uniform colour" even in Kendriya Vidyalayas.

"If the State says that there is no problem of public order then this GO doesn't stand anything. If it says that it is not protected by Art 25(1) then this GO has to go," Kamat argued.

After hearing his submissions, the Karnataka HC postponed the matter for tomorrow at 2.30 PM. The Court also noted names of advocates who would be arguing before the Court on behalf of the petitioners on February 15.