Karnataka Floods: CM BS Yediyurappa To Conduct Aerial Survey In Flood-affected Areas

Amid raging downpour in areas of Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will be conducting an aerial survey of flood-effected regions in Belagavi on Sunday. Giving our further details, the government officials informed that the Chief Minister has already left Bengaluru to reach Belagavi. This latest development comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state for the next 5 days.

Karnataka reels under flood

Earlier, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar had instructed the state health officials to take all precautions to prevent the outbreak of any disease in the flood-hit areas in the state. On July 23, Sudhakar had held meetings with senior health officials at Aarogya Soudha and reviewed the preparedness of the Health Department in fighting the floods. The officials were instructed to spray disinfectant in places that are affected by floods. They have also been told to be on high alert in flood-hit regions and educate people about the potential outbreaks of diseases.

9 dead, 3 missing as rains pound Karnataka

9 people have died and three were missing in Karnataka so far, with torrential rains battering several parts of the coastal, the Malenadu and north-interior region of the state, causing the flood-like situations and landslides, officials said on Saturday.A total of 31,360 people have been evacuated from low lying areas, while 22,417 people are taking shelter in 237 relief camps that have been opened by the government.

According to data shared by the State Disaster Management Authority, 283 villages in 45 taluks have been lashed by rains, affecting a population of 36,498. Among the deaths reported since July 22, four are from Uttara Kannada district, two from Belagavi and one each from Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad and Kodagu. Landslides have occurred at seven locations in Uttara Kannada, four in Chikkamagaluru, three in Kodagu and one each in Shivamogga and Hassan districts.

As per Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Belagavi, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts received widespread heavy to extremely heavy rains on Saturday. Kudumallige of Tirthahalli taluk in Shivamogga received the highest of 355 mm rainfall.

(Image: ANI, PTI)