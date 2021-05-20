Last Updated:

Karnataka: Forest Department Rescues Wild Elephant Stuck In A Trench; Watch Video

A wild elephant stuck in a pit was recently rescued by the forest department with the help of a JCB excavator in Karnataka’s Kodagu.

A wild elephant stuck in a pit was recently rescued by the forest department with the help of a JCB excavator in Karnataka’s Kodagu. The elephant had tried to enter the coffee plantation and it had lost control after which it fell inside a trench. It couldn't come out of the pit and after much struggle, it was screaming for help. 

The video of the rescue has taken the internet by storm. It shows the elephant struggling to heave itself up in vain before the forest officials intervene with a JCB excavator. In the clip, one can see the forest department officials using the excavator and gently pushing it up. The officials dug the trench and made a pathway after which the tusker managed to climb out the ditch safely. 

Shared on Twitter, the video has already received more than one million views and thousands of likes. With several comments, internet users appreciated the officials for their timely intervention. While one user wrote, “Such a delight to watch. Love to whoever was behind this,” another said, “Awww so sweet..seemed like the elephant actually turned back to thank the crane”.  One user even wrote, “Made my day. Wow. Really god bless them”. 

Elephant calf stuck in mud puddle rescued 

Meanwhile, in another similar incident, authorities in Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka lead rescue efforts to save an elephant calf stranded in the muddy puddle. Forest officials from Moleyur range scrambled to rescue the elephant calf with a JCB loader as they helped the stranded elephant baby in freeing itself out of the swampy mud. The footage of the rescue operation was shared on the Bandipur tiger Reserve’s official Twitter handle and earned great appreciation across the internet after it went viral. The rescue was carried out for the reserve’s female elephant calf who found itself stuck badly in the mud. The elephant was seen struggling to turn back up.

