Karnataka Gets Prof Kang To Help Form vaccine Strategy, Dr Devi Shetty To Lead Task Force

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Thursday informed that the state government would be assisted by Professor Gagandeep Kang in formulating a vaccine strategy, while Narayana Hrudyalaya founder Dr Devi Shetty will head a task force to assist in the preparation against the third wave of COVID. The CM's announcement comes as Karnataka reported 35,297 new cases of COVID-19 and 344 deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 20,88,488 and the toll to 20,712. Taking to Twitter, CM Yediyurappa announced Prof Gagandeep Kang's role in assisting the state govt with a vaccine strategy and Dr Devi Shetty's role in helping the government prepare for the mitigation of the third wave of COVID.

Dr Devi Shetty to head task force, Prof Kang to formulate vaccine strategy for Karnataka

We are implementing robust strategies to fight this pandemic. Prof Gagandeep Kang will help the govt in formulating a vaccination strategy while the task force headed by Dr.Devi Shetty will assist govt to prepare for the mitigation of the possible third wave. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) May 13, 2021

On Thursday, the Karnataka government announced floating a global tender for procuring two crore COVID-19 vaccines due to a supply shortage. According to Yediyurappa, so far 1.10 crore vaccine doses have been supplied by the Centre, of which 99.5 lakh are Covishield jabs and 10.9 lakh Covaxin. He said that 14.87 lakh beneficiaries have completed 6 weeks after taking the first dose of the Covishield vaccine and are eligible for the second one, whereas 5.10 lakh beneficiaries have completed four weeks after taking the first dose of Covaxin.

On Thursday, Dr Devi Shetty had spoken to Republic TV and given reasons why he felt that the first step towards protecting kids from being infected by COVID would be to inoculate young parents. He had also stated that any price India pays for vaccines would be less compared to what we would pay if a lockdown was necessitated and on the cost of treating patients, and put forth that India should do whatever it takes and contract producers of whichever vaccines are being administered to millions of people.

Karnataka's COVID situation

Of the 35,297 fresh cases reported on Thursday in Karnataka, 15,191 were from Bengaluru Urban alone. 15,191 new cases were reported in Bengaluru while 16,084 people recovered from Covid-19. Sixteen districts reported 5 or fewer fatalities due to Covid-19, Health Minister K Sudhakar tweeted. As of May 13 evening, cumulatively 20,88,488 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 20,712 deaths and 14,74,678 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 5,93,078. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 27.64 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 0.97 per cent. Among 344 deaths reported on Thursday, 161 are from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (15), Ballari and Uttara Kannada (14), Bengaluru Rural (13), Madya and Tumakuru (11), Hassan and Shivamogga (10), followed by others. Ballari recorded 1,865 cases, Tumakuru 1,798, Myauru 1,260, Mandya 1,153, Bengaluru Rural 1,079, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 10,14,996, followed by Mysuru 1,05,487 and Tumakuru 74,371. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 6,46,305, followed by Mysuru 88,091 and Tumakuru 49,692. A total of over 2,75,21,028 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,27,668 were tested on Thursday