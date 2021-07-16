Karnataka Government Approves Setting Up Of Gaushalas In All Districts With ₹15 Cr Outlay

In a major development, the Karnataka government has approved setting up of cow shelters across the state and has issued orders to construct gaushalas in every district. According to the government, a total of Rs 15 crore will be spent in the establishment of gaushalas and this amount will eventually be increased, said state minister Basvaraj Bommai.

In February, when the law was passed, Bommai said the government would increase the capacity of its existing 184 cattle shelters from around 50,000 to 2,00,000. He promised the state that more such schemes would be announced in the Budget to ease the burden of farmers and others of taking care of the cattle.

Earlier in 2020, the Yediyurappa government introduced the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, amid heavy commotion in the state assembly. Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly strongly opposed the bill.

What is Karnataka's anti-cattle slaughter bill?

Cattle have been defined as "cow, calf of a cow, bull, and bullock of all ages and he or she buffalo below the age of thirteen years".

According to the Bill, slaughter of cattle is strictly prohibited. The exemptions are cattle operated upon for vaccine lymph or research purposes at a government-recognized institution, suffering from a disease, and buffalo above the age of 13 years.

The transport, sale, purchase, and disposal of cattle for slaughter is prohibited.

The Karnataka government can establish institutions to take care of cattle. Every existing gaushala will be registered with the registering officer within three months from the commencement of this ordinance.

Penalties under Anti-Cattle Slaughter Bill

A convicted person will be sentenced to three-seven years of imprisonment, and or a fine of Rs 50,000 up to Rs 5 lakhs. In case of a repeat offence, the fine will be Rs 1 lakh up to Rs 10 lakhs, with the jail term extended to 7 years.

Anyone abetting an accused of an offence will also be punished for the same offence.

All offences are cognizable and an accused's seized cattle and materials will be given to the state government upon conviction.

In the case of conviction of a person, the confiscated cattle, vehicles, premises, and materials will be forfeited to the state government.

On June 9 this year, the chief minister’s office had announced that cattle that are too old to work can continue to produce fuel, manure, and biogas as a way to counter-arguments against the viability of retaining old and ailing cattle. According to the government, between the years 2015-16 and 2019-20, nearly 1.3 million cattle like bulls and bullocks have been killed for various reasons, including meat.

Beef produced in Karnataka is sent to neighboring Kerala and Goa, among other places. As per the official data, in 2019-20, Karnataka exported beef worth around Rs 2.5 million to the UAE and other countries.