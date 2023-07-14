Karnataka Government Bans 350 Loan Apps; Asks Victims To Lodge Complaints With CCB

The suicide of 22-Year-Old Tejas has sent alarm bells ringing through the power corridors of Vidhana Soudha forcing the home department to crackdown on Chinese loan lending apps banning them in the state. In a bid to curb the menace of Chinese loan apps, the police have assured the public who are suffering from the 'morphing' harassment of the apps that stern action will be taken.

Tejas Nair (22), a student from HMT Layout near Jalahalli, committed suicide on Tuesday after he was fed up with being harassed by loan apps. Following this, the police have asked people to be careful about loan apps.

Republic persisted with asking questions to Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara as to why the Congress was not taking any actions as mentioned in their manifesto that within 100 days of coming to power, they will ban all the Chinese lending apps in Karnataka. "We will take action against administrators of apps who lend money to people. It is an unfortunate incident which has come to light. Have asked the cops to act on it and will ban these apps in a systematic way," he said.

City crime branch sleuths have appealed to the public to lodge complaints fearlessly without losing heart and the victims who are facing harassment from apps. CCB joint commissioner of police Sharanappa said, "There have been widespread complaints against loan apps that are harassing those in need of money in the name of easy loans and recovery. A network is active in Bengaluru to steal personal information and photos of borrowers based on their mobile number, Aadhaar and PAN card details, manipulate them into obscene forms and blackmail them."

The CCB sleuths have also observed and warned that while sanctioning the loan, the loan application companies are collecting their personal information without the knowledge of the customer. Companies are using that information to harass customers if they fail to repay the loan.

Every day, hundreds of people are getting into trouble by taking loans from loan apps. Loan app companies are threatening and extorting money from borrowers with the help of morphing photos even though the borrowers have paid the loan amount along with interest. Innocent debtors are taking the path of suicide out of fear of humiliation.

CCB joint Commissioner Sharanappa again added on saying, "People should know that these loan apps are like a vicious circle. People should not fall prey to these apps. The apps are attracting people by offering a small loan amount with a convenient repayment option. Also, people fall into the trap of these apps as they lend easily without any documentation. We have taken action against such apps in the city in the past as well. However, the apps under the new name continue to come up."

Over 350 apps banned by Karnataka Government

It is mandatory for loan apps to get a licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to lend to people. Google had taken action against more than 3,500 loan apps in 2022 for violating play store policy. The central government has already banned more than 350 loan applications operating illegally in the country. CCB sleuths have said that they too have banned apps originating from the same source and more than 350 loan applications from the Google Play Store under the Information Technology has been banned.

There are banks and other options to get a loan at a lower rate of interest as compared to loan apps. Those who have taken loans from such loan apps and are facing harassment should come forward boldly and lodge a complaint with the police. Strict action will be taken against loan apps harassing customers in the guise of loan recovery warned the CCB.