Karnataka Government Decides To Shift All COVID-19 Vaccination Centers To Safer Locations

The Karnataka government has decided to shift all coronavirus vaccination centers from hospitals and Primary Health Centre (PHCs) to schools, colleges, and other safer locations, keeping the safety of citizens from COVID in mind. This decision was taken at the state task force meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and Task Force Chief Dr. CN Ashwath Narayan to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Several other decisions were also taken, one of them being the procurement of two lakh pulse oximeters for patients in home isolation and care centers.

Task Force Chief Narayan said, "One crore RT-PCR test kits will be procured to ramp up the testing, 100 percent of the beds in Taluk hospital will be converted into Oxygen beds and at least 100 ICU beds will be set up in each district hospital, while 1,000 Oxycare systems developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will be purchased including 100 manual and 900 automatic."

"Oxygen generators and Oxygen concentrators will be provided to Community health centers and genome labs will be established at six locations across the state to study genetic sequencing of mutant strains," he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will review the COVID-19 situation with deputy commissioners (DCs), Zilla panchayat CEOs, police superintendents, health officers, and surgeons of all districts on May 17, his office said on Saturday.

COVID situation in Karnataka

Bengaluru has witnessed a steady decline in the number of daily cases with 13,402 new infections on Saturday, as Karnataka reported 41,664 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 349 fatalities. The caseload now stands at 21,71,931 and the toll at 21,434, the health department said. The city had reported 14,316 new cases on Friday and 15,191 on Thursday respectively, from over 20,000 cases during the last weekend.

As of May 15 evening, cumulatively 21,71,931 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 21,434 deaths and 15,44,982 discharges, a department bulletin said.

