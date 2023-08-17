Karnataka Government Faces Heat Over Shortage Of Medicines In Govt Hospitals

Even after three months of the formation of the new government in Karnataka, the state still seems to be grappling with a shortage of medicines in government medical facilities. The Congress-led government has also admitted that there’s a scarcity of life-saving drugs in the state.

A total of 733 medicines worth Rs 600 crore was needed for the current year in the state. However, due to the alleged negligence of the officials of the Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation (KSMSCL) under the health department, there is a shortage of medicines to treat serious ailments in government hospitals. As a result, patients are reportedly struggling to get life-saving medicines.

Delay in clearing dues discourage pharma companies from participating in tenders

In addition, pharma companies have reportedly been reluctant to participate in tenders due to delays in disposal of pending bills, with the number of companies participating in the tender coming down this year as compared to last year. A representative from a pharma company, speaking to Republic on the condition of anonymity, said, "Many of our bills are pending despite giving the requisite documents and stocks allotted details to the officials. This will result in huge losses for the firm and this is not the first time such a thing is happening. We will participate in the tender only when the bills are cleared."

KSMSCL procures various medicines, including bandage cloth, cotton, surgical gloves, antibiotic tablets and medical equipment, and supplies them to government hospitals. However, the corporation was supposed to complete the tender process by May this year and procure and stock all kinds of medicines and medical equipment, whereas the corporation is running late by three months.

Will float tender once in two years to tackle medicine shortage: State health minister

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, speaking to the media, said, "It is true that there is a shortage of medicines in the state. Due to the negligence of some officials of KSMSCL, the tender could not be completed within the stipulated time and the medicines could not be stocked. In the coming days, tenders will be called once in two years instead of annual tenders to prevent shortage of medicines."

Pending bills for pharma companies yet to be cleared

As the corporation is dragging its feet on the process of clearing bills, pharma companies that have supplied 100 per cent of the medicines to KSMSCL are allegedly not being paid on time. Security deposits and EMDs are also pending. Though there is a rule that those supplying medicines have to be paid within 30 days, it is reportedly not being followed. An estimated Rs 30-40 crore was supplied to 'Namma clinics' under the National Health Mission (NHM) by the corporation. The medicine and medical equipment bills have not been paid yet. Also, no funds have been released to the corporation by the health department. Rs 90 crore for medicines and Rs 40 crore for medical equipment, which sums up to a total of Rs 130 crore, are pending and yet to be released by the health department.

Relatives of patients running from pillar to post for medicines

There is an apparent shortage of medicines for various ailments in government hospitals. Apart from tablets, there’s a paucity of injections, glucose, bandages and surgical equipment.

Attendants, caretakers and relatives of patients are complaining that they are struggling to find life-saving drugs and over-the-counter medicines. Beerappa, a caretaker, speaking to Republic, said, “We are being made to run around for some medicines as they are not available easily at hospitals. This causes a lot of problems for us, and when we question the pharmacist, they say there's no stock. We urge the government to take stock of the situation and not play with the lives of innocents."