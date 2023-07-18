Karnataka Government Imposes Ban On Mobile Phones In 35,000 Temples To Address Disturbance

The Karnataka government has issued an order to ban the use of mobile phones in 35,000 temples across the state that fall under the Muzrai department. The circular, issued by the department, directs temples to display signboards informing devotees about this restriction.

The government's order states that the usage of mobile phones has increased recently, leading to disturbances for the temple staff and other devotees. Therefore, it instructs people to switch off their mobile phones while inside the temple premises.

The order, signed by the additional secretary of the Muzrai department, requires all temple administrators to make arrangements for displaying the message on signboards within the temple premises.

However, there is no clarity on the implementation of this rule and the possible actions that may be taken against those not complying with the order.