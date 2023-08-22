Karnataka Government Won't Adopt NEP, Sets Up Panel To Make State Education Policy

A meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has approved the formation of a committee to formulate a new education policy in the state, which is set to replace the National Education Policy adopted by the previous BJP government in the state.

As a result, undergraduate students in Karnataka will receive degrees in three years. According to the NEP, honours degrees are supposed to be awarded in four years.

The decision to come up with a State Education Policy (SEP) in Karnataka was taken after a long discussion at a meeting with 32 government universities and top officials of higher education and school education departments at the Vidhana Soudha.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the government will form a committee headed by a retired vice-chancellor and educationist within a week to formulate a new education policy in the state to continue with the old education system and formulate SEP. "We have a culture of unity in diversity. There cannot be a uniform education system in a pluralistic India," Siddaramaiah said.

Karnataka says BJP-ruled states haven't implemented NEP

The Karnataka Congress government has defended its stand on not adopting the NEP and making a separate education policy saying BJP-ruled states have not implemented the NEP. "Our state does not want the Nagpur Education Policy, why do we need a policy that is not there in BJP-ruled states? It is advisable to implement a new policy for primarly education," said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar while speaking to Republic.

Pertinently, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have also said that they will not implement the NEP.

What is Karnataka's rationale for not adopting NEP?

The Karnataka government has expressed doubts over certificates issued every year in higher education and asked how many job opportunities can be given to those who have studied for a couple of years. The government said children from poor families will not get a chance to continue their education after getting jobs.

Karnataka Minister for Higher Education MC Sudhakar told Republic that the central government had earmarked credits for yoga and wellness through NEP and tried to include its agenda in the textbooks. "That is why we are removing the NEP."

Vice-chancellors flag difficulties

At the meeting in Vidhana Soudha, some vice-chancellors have drawn up a list of facilities students in the state don't have to introduce four-year undergraduate education, a mandate of the NEP. In the list is the lack of adequate faculty members, rooms, furniture and basic amenities. Sources said the meeting discussed eight aspects related to universities, including the NEP, were discussed at the meeting.

The Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state had implemented the National Education Policy in 2021 in what it said was a move to bridge the urban-rural divide. Ashwath Narayan, former deputy chief minister of Karnataka, said, "Siddaramaiah doesn't know what NEP is and keeps referring to it. It's the most progressive policy and (it) must be protected."