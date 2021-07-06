Karnataka Governor Gehlot Says, 'I Will Try To Resolve Issue Within Constitutional Limit'

Quick links:
PTI
Thawarchand Gehlot has been appointed as the new Karnataka Governor by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday, July 6 . Gehlot said that he will try to resolve issues within constitutional limits and through discussions. The newly appointed Karnataka Governor, Gehlot also said that he will submit his resignation as Rajya Sabha MP and Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment on Wednesday, July 7.
Gehlot said, "President Kovind and PM Modi have shown faith in me and have appointed me as Karnataka Governor. I'll live up to their expectation and do my job faithfully. I'll try to resolve the issues within constitutional limits and with discussions."
Thawarchand Gehlot, who served as the Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, had also been the leader of the House in Rajya Sabha since 2019. Born on May 18, 1948, Thawarchand Gehlot is an Indian politician. On July 6, he has been appointed as the new Governor of Karnataka. He was also the Leader of the House in the upper house of the Indian Parliament. He was also a member of the Parliamentary Board and the Central Election Committee of the BJP.
As per Republic TV sources, new governors have been appointed in the states of Karnataka, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Tripura, Jharkhand, and Haryana. Apart from Gehlot, another important shift has been Bandaru Dattatreya who has been transferred to Haryana from Himachal Pradesh, where he held the Governor post since 2019. In his place, Goa’s forest and environment minister Rajendran Vishwanath Arlekar has been appointed as the new governor of Himachal Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh BJP leader Hari Babu Kambhampati will take charge as the Governor of Mizoram while Mizoram governor PS Sreedharan Pillai is now in charge of Goa.
(Image: PTI)