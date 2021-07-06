Karnataka Governor Gehlot Says, 'I Will Try To Resolve Issue Within Constitutional Limit'

Thawarchand Gehlot has been appointed as the new Karnataka Governor by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday, July 6 . Gehlot said that he will try to resolve issues within constitutional limits and through discussions. The newly appointed Karnataka Governor, Gehlot also said that he will submit his resignation as Rajya Sabha MP and Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment on Wednesday, July 7.

Gehlot said, "President Kovind and PM Modi have shown faith in me and have appointed me as Karnataka Governor. I'll live up to their expectation and do my job faithfully. I'll try to resolve the issues within constitutional limits and with discussions."

Karnataka Governor: 'I will submit my resignation tomorrow'

Thawarchand Gehlot, who served as the Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, had also been the leader of the House in Rajya Sabha since 2019. Born on May 18, 1948, Thawarchand Gehlot is an Indian politician. On July 6, he has been appointed as the new Governor of Karnataka. He was also the Leader of the House in the upper house of the Indian Parliament. He was also a member of the Parliamentary Board and the Central Election Committee of the BJP.

New Governors appointed ahead of Cabinet Reshuffle

As per Republic TV sources, new governors have been appointed in the states of Karnataka, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Tripura, Jharkhand, and Haryana. Apart from Gehlot, another important shift has been Bandaru Dattatreya who has been transferred to Haryana from Himachal Pradesh, where he held the Governor post since 2019. In his place, Goa’s forest and environment minister Rajendran Vishwanath Arlekar has been appointed as the new governor of Himachal Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh BJP leader Hari Babu Kambhampati will take charge as the Governor of Mizoram while Mizoram governor PS Sreedharan Pillai is now in charge of Goa.

Thawar Chand Gehlot has been appointed governor of Karnataka

Hari Babu Kambhampati is appointed as governor of Mizoram

Mangubhai Chaganbhai Patel is appointed as governor of Madhya Pradesh

Rajendran Vishwanath Arlekar is appointed as governor of Himachal Pradesh

PS Sreedharan Pillai is transferred & appointed as governor of Goa

Satyadev Narayan Arya is transferred and appointed as governor of Tripura

Ramesh Bais is transferred as governor of Jharkhand

Bandaru Dattatreya appointed as governor of Haryana

