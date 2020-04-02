Karnataka Govt Advises Mild COVID-19 Infected Officials To Resume Duty From Quarantine

As the unprecedented rise in the number of cases of the novel Coronavirus continues, Karnataka government on Thursday advised senior officials and decision-makers exhibiting mild Coronavirus infection to continue monitoring the situation of the state while being in quarantine.

In a bid to ensure the seamless monitoring of COVID-19 situation in the state on the ground level, the Karnataka Government advised its officers who presumably might have contracted the deadly virus during their course of work to continue functioning from their respective houses while in quarantine to ensure that there is no lax in serving the state in their hour of need.

While the government ensured that the officers possibly infected with the virus will be transferred or replaced, they also stressed that several senior officers across various districts are actively and fully involved in planning, coordinating and making decisions to prevent and contain the COVID-19 and their contribution to the task force in tackling the pandemic is paramount.

With the claim that the services, ability, knowledge, and experience of the situation of such officers who are moved into quarantine after only being mildly infected, will be of good use in ensuring the welfare of the public of Karnatak at large, the state government also committed to providing them with the best facilities at hand.

Infected officers to resume duty from quarantine

In the face of a deadly pandemic, the Karnataka Government subscribed to the view that in case a crucial decision-maker at district level tests positive for COVID-19 and exhibits only mild infections, the officer is to be quarantined in a public building with a decent phone, internet connectivity which will enable the officer to remain in contact with his team and supervise while in quarantine.

However, in case of a senior officer exhibiting severe symptoms, the concerned officer shall be shifted to hospital quarantine and the replacement officer will assume full command of the situation.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now crossed the 2,000 mark after several positive cases emerged from Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Kerala.

