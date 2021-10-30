Karnataka Govt Allows Sale Of Green Crackers Ahead Of Diwali After Supreme Court Order

The Karnataka government on Saturday allowed the sale of only green crackers with permission from authorities between November 1 to 10 ahead of the Diwali festival.

In an official statement, the state government announced, "As per the directions of Supreme Court order on 23 10 2018, only green crackers should be sold. Therefore, dealers who have taken permission from the authorities for the sale of green crackers, are allowed to sell green crackers from 1-11-2021 to 10-11-2021 at the designated places."

The Bommai government however warned that the shops should be set up in non-residential areas and at open places with permission from authorities.

"6 meters distance must be kept between the shops and ventilation from both the sides is a must. A permission letter should be displayed in the shop," the order further read.

Focussing on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its protocols, the order stated, "Sanitization, thermal screening, masks and 6 feet distance guidelines should be followed. No large gatherings should be allowed at the shops."

SC Says Expects Full Implementation Of Orders

On October 28, the Supreme Court slammed the state governments for not taking the order passed by the Supreme Court seriously and not being strict enough in the ban of firecrackers. The court was hearing an application alleging violation of the order dated February 10, 2017, banning the use of firecrackers with certain chemicals such as barium nitrite that is dangerous and beyond safety limits.

The Supreme Court said, "When the earlier order of banning firecrackers was passed, it was passed after giving reasons. All crackers were not banned. It was in the larger public interest. It should not be projected that it was banned for a particular purpose."

The court said that it had no business coming between the celebrations of the festivities but insisted that it has to take the fundamental rights of the people under consideration. The SC further clarified that the orders were not against any particular community.

The SC said, "We expect complete implementation of our orders. We are not against a particular community. We want to send a strong message that we are here for the protection of fundamental rights of citizens."

(With ANI Inputs)