Karnataka Govt Announces Increment Of Lingayat Quota, Adds Two New Reservation Categories

The Karnataka government has announced a big decision regarding reservation in the state ahead of the 2023 assembly elections. As a solution to the issue of reservation, the Basavaraj Bommai-led Cabinet has decided to move the Panchamasali Lingayat community and Vokkaligas from Category 3 to 2.

According to the state's reservation system, Backward Classes, belonging to Category 1) have been allotted 4% reservation whereas 15% of the quote is reserved for the OBCs (Category 2A). The Muslim population (category 2B) and the Vokkaliga community (Category 3A) enjoy 4% reservation each whereas Lingayat and others (category 3B) have 5% reservation. The Scheduled Castes (SC) also take up 17% of the share whereas the Scheduled Tribes (ST) have 7% reservation allotted to them.

#BREAKING | Big announcement by Karnataka govt ahead of polls: Education and employment quota for Lingayats to be increased - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/mLAVVz4BHZ — Republic (@republic) December 29, 2022

The Lingayat community, which makes up over one crore of the state's total population (approx. six crore), has been demanding to increase the education and employment quota, and their demand has finally been heard. "Karnataka cabinet has accepted the proposals of the Commission for Backward Classes to provide reservation to the Panchamasali Lingayat community in the state. The state government has decided to give reservation to the Panchamasali community," State Law minister Madhuswamy said per ANI. K Sudhakar, Karnataka's Health Minister, also called it a "revolutionary decision" and said that it is "feasible" and "socially required".

State government has decided to give reservation to the Panchamasali community: State Law minister Madhuswamy pic.twitter.com/6BSwCNjJbR — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2022

What does it mean for the Lingayat community?

The Karnataka cabinet has prepared an Interim Report of the State Backward Classes where it created two more categories-- 2C and 2D-- and has moved the Lingayat and Vokkaliga to these new categories. These two communities now belong to the 'Moderately Backward' class besides 2A and 2B having 15% reservation quota. The other classes are 'Most Backward' (Category 1) and 'Backward' (3A and 3B). The government will now try to balance the quota from the reservation allocation of Economically Weaker Sections. It is worth noting, however, is that there will be no categories of 3A and 3B in the future after the final decision.

This decision comes just a week after the Lingayat community carried out a massive footmarch demanding an increment in the reservation quota. While speaking to Republic, Panchamasali seer Mruthyunaya Swami warned that the government's ignorance toward the Lingayats could cost CM Bommai his seat. "We are 1.3 crores in Karnataka. It’s a big community of Lingayat. We have been fighting for the reservation for two years. We are the 80% vote bank of the BJP. Today, in the government, there are 22 MLAs, 2 MPs and 4 MLCs from our community... Yediyurappa government did not give us a reservation, that’s why it fell," the seer said.

"The Basavaraj Bommai government is continuously giving us assurance but nothing has happened. That's why we are protesting. If the Bommai government doesn't accept our demand then the outcome will be seen in the 2023 polls," he said.