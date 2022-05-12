Karnataka Govt Approves Ordinance On Anti-conversion Bill As Council Remains Prorogued

In a key development, the Karnataka government approved the ordinance on the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, also known as the Anti-Conversion Bill, on Thursday.

The decision to take the route of the ordinance was taken by the Basavraj Bommai-led government as the Bill could not be passed owing to the state Assembly, and Council not being in session. The Bill was passed in the Legislative Assembly in December 2021 but is pending passage in the Legislative Council

Bill passed in Assembly has been made into an ordinance

Confirming the news, Karnataka Law Minister JC Madhuswamy said, "Without any amendments, whatever was passed in the Assembly has been made as an ordinance. In the near future, we are not looking at an Assembly session again, we didn't want to keep it in the dark. It doesn't have to go to the Assembly, it'll be sent to the council."

The bill is aimed at preventing conversion or attempt to conversion from one religion to another by use or practice of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by a promise of marriage. For anyone found guilty of conversion or attempt to conversion, the bill proposes imprisonment of three to five years with a fine of Rs 25,000. Additionally, the bill proposes that converting a minor, woman or an SC/ST person will attract a jail term of 3 to 10 years, with a Rs 50,000 fine. Mass conversions will attract 3-10 years of jail time, with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Read the full Bill here:-

