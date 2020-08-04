Ahead Of Bhoomi Pujan, Karnataka Govt Asks Temples To Offer Special Prayers Tomorrow

On Tuesday, the Karnataka government has also issued a circular asking all temples in the state to offer special prayers during the 'Bhumi pooja' at Ayodhya on August 5. Earlier in the day, section 144 had also been imposed in Karnataka's Kalaburgi district on Tuesday, ahead of the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

Commissioner's Office, Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department Karnataka have issued the circular, highlighting the momentous event. Meanwhile, Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has organised a 'Hanuman Chalisa' path at his residence ahead of the Bhoomi Pujan.

READ: Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: PM Modi, CM Yogi & only 3 others to be on stage; read all details

Section 144 Imposed In Karnataka's Manguluru & Kalaburgi

Ensuring a strict law & order situation, section 144 has been imposed in Karnataka's Kalaburgi district on Tuesday, ahead of the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya on August 5. The city's Police Commissioner has ordered that section 144 will prevail from 4 August - 3:00 PM to 6 August - 6 AM. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone at the Ram Janmabhoomi for the Ram Mandir - fulfilling one of BJP's long-cherished dream.

Apart from Kalburgi, Manguluru too has been placed under section 144 from August 4 from 8 pm to 6 am on August 6. Ghaziabad has already been placed under section 144 till August 31, ahead of all festivities like Eid, Rakshabandhan, Independence day etc. Similar prohibitory orders were placed in various parts of the nation like - Ayodhya, Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, etc on November 9, 2019, ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ram Janmaboomi dispute to avoid any untoward incident.

READ: Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Section 144 imposed in Karnataka's Manguluru & Kalaburgi

Bhoomi Pujan details

On Monday, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust laid out the itinerary for the event. Addressing reporters in Ayodhya, the trust's secretary said that 175 eminent guests will attend the event including UP CM Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and 135 saints. Sources report that PM Modi will reach Ram Janmabhoomi complex at noon and will address the nation for an hour before leaving from Ayodhya at 2.10 PM.

READ: Ayodhya: Guests attending Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan to receive silver coin from temple trust

READ: Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan plan: PM Modi to address nation; only 5 people will be on stage