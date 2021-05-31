Karnataka Govt Cautions Against Third COVID-19 Wave, Aims To Vaccinate All At The Earliest

The state government's first aim, according to Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar, is to vaccinate as many people as possible against COVID-19 in order to avert the third wave of the infection. Dr Sudhakar urged the public not to disregard COVID safety precautions. The Minister said, "Our current objective is to vaccinate everyone as soon as possible. This can prevent the next wave of coronavirus infection. If not vaccinated against COVID, there will be chances of a third or fourth waves. An experiment is underway in order to invent the vaccine for children. Vaccines are being given to the elderly and young people."

Two-dose recipients, according to the Minister, must adhere to all COVID safety precautions until the entire process is completed. For another six months or a year, he asked the public to wear masks and engage in other COVID-appropriate behaviours. According to him, the central government is providing Remdisivir medications in accordance with state needs. Because the medicine is available on the market, the central government instructed the state to purchase it directly. He claimed Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda held negotiations with more than eight firms for Black Fungus treatment because there are 1,250 cases of the disease in the state.

He noted, "About 80,000 vials are in the market. The state has received 8-10 thousand vials so far. There were 1,250 cases of black fungus in the state. 30-35 deaths took place due to the infection. The medicines are being distributed to Black Fungus infected persons who were admitted to either a government hospital or a private hospital."

Sudhakar added, "The positivity rate was up to 47 per cent but now has dropped to 14 to 15 per cent in the last 15 days. It is 8-9 per cent in many states. Taking all this into consideration, the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will take the next decision with the advice of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC)."

Karnataka's Health Department reported 20,378 new cases and 382 deaths on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections and deaths to 25,87,827 illnesses and 28,679 deaths. The state has 3,42,010 current cases, with a total of 22,17,117 discharges and 28,053 persons recovered. During the peak of COVID-19's second wave, Bengaluru Urban recorded 4,734 illnesses and 213 deaths, with the city being an epicenter of infections with over 26,000 cases per day. In comparison to any other portion of Karnataka, the city's COVID tally and deaths were the greatest. There have been 11,59,237 illnesses and 13,104 deaths in the city thus far. There were 1,62,625 cases active at the time.

