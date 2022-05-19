Karnataka Govt Clears Air Over Exclusion Of Narayan Guru, Periyar References From Syllabus

The Karnataka government got embroiled in another controversy as it came to light that lessons on social reformers Narayan Guru and Periyar have been reportedly excluded from the Class 10 social science textbook, on Thursday. In the brand new social science part-1 textbook posted by the Karnataka Textbook Society on its website, chapter 5 coping with “Saamajika Mattu Dharmika Sudharana Chaluvaligalu” (social and spiritual reform actions), has been made concise. It is said that the references to Narayana Guru and Periyar, which were present in the earlier modules, have been excluded.

Uproar over exclusion of chapters on Narayan Guru and Periyar

Key Opposition in the state, Congress, taking cognizance of the matter, said that it would call for a protest if the references to Narayana Guru and Periyar are not put back. Addressing the media, MLA from the grand old party, JR Lobo cited the time when the tableau of Narayana Guru was cancelled by the Centre for the 2022 Republic Day, and accused the BJP government of sidelining the social reformer.

"Narayana Guru was not just a seer but a visionary, who preached the doctrine of ‘One caste, one religion and one God’. The BJP government has been insulting the spiritual guru through the move. If the government has no intention of including lessons on social reformers, what would they teach our young generation?” Lobo asked.

State govt refutes claims

Facing backlash, the Minister of Primary & Secondary Education of Karnataka, BC Nagesh refuted that the references of Narayan Guru and Periyar have been removed.