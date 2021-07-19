Karnataka Govt Eases COVID-19 Curbs, Allows Reopening Of Edu Institutions, Theatres

In a move to further relax the COVID-19 restrictions in the state, the Karnataka Government on Sunday allowed cinema halls, theatres across the state to function with 50% capacity. The order will come into action from today (July 19, Monday). Meanwhile, educational institutions including colleges and universities have also been permitted to allow students to attend physical classes from July 26. However, the reopening of educational institutions has been done with conditions. According to the State Government, only students, nonteaching, and teaching staff who have taken at least one jab of the vaccination will be allowed to reach the campus.

The Government order has additionally stated that despite relaxation, citizens need to adhere to COVID appropriate behavior.

"The State based on the case positivity rate has carefully calibrated the re-opening up of economic and other activities in the State with strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour to ensure that the invaluable momentum gained in the fight against COVID 19 is sustained," read the Government order. Night curfew to continue to be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am in Karnataka. Cinema halls/multiplexes/theatres & similar places permitted to operate with 50% of its seating capacity strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and SOPs from July 19: Karnataka Government — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

The Sunday order further added that ongoing restrictions will remain in force till 6 AM on August 2. However, the night curfew which was from 7 PM to 5 AM has been further reduced to 10 PM to 5 AM. The move from the state Government came after witnessing a significant downfall in COVID-19 cases. The decision was taken by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in a meeting with senior ministers at his residence.

The order also mentioned that the COVID-19 situation in the state has been reviewed and active Coronavirus cases, as well as positivity rate, have declined in the state.

"The COVID 19 situation in the State has again been reviewed and it has been observed that the number of active cases as well as case positivity rate has been consistently declining. The health experts have suggested opening up few more activities with focused public health measures and strict adherence to COVID 19 appropriate behaviour," it said.

COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

The state recorded 1,708 fresh COVID-19 cases in the latest tally with 36 fatalities. Currently, there are 28,83,947 Coronavirus cases while the toll stands at 36,157, as per the health ministry.

(With agency inputs)