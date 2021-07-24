Karnataka Govt Eases COVID-19 Restrictions, Allows Places Of Worship, Parks To Reopen

With an aim to ease the restrictions, the Karnataka Government of Saturday issued a notification allowing places of worship to open in a restricted manner. As per the statement by the State Government, the religious places can start functioning from July 25 while adhering to COVID-19 protocols. However, permission has not been granted to jathres, temple festivals, processions, and congregations.

With this, the Government has also allowed amusements, parks and related places to resume their services strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behavior.

Places of worship allowed to open & related activities pertaining to these places permitted from 25-07-2021 strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour & SOP issued by concerned dept. However, jathres, temple festivals, processions, congregations not allowed: Karnataka Govt pic.twitter.com/2JoAqLRTeR — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021

The issued notice further added that water sports and related activities have not been permitted to function.

Karnataka COVID-19 situation

It is pertinent to note that the ease of restrictions notice from the Karnataka Government came a day after the state reported 1,705 new cases of COVID-19 of Friday while on the previous day it had reported 1,653 fresh cases. As per the latest tally, there are currently 28.91 lakh cases while the death toll has climbed to 36,323 with 30 deaths in the last 24 hours. The day also saw 2,243 recoveries, taking the total number of discharges in the state so far to 28,31,226. Meanwhile Bengaluru Urban reported 400 new cases, as the city also saw 781 discharges and three deaths, the health department said in a bulletin.

There are 24,127 active coronavirus cases in the state. While the positivity rate stood at 1.35 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.75 per cent. Districts that reported the most related fatalities apart from Bengaluru Urban were Dakshina Kannada and Kolar (4 each) and Mysuru (3).

India COVID-19 cases

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday informed that as many as 39,097 new Coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. Adding that the country's active caseload on Saturday stands at 4,08,977, MoHFW said that the active cases constitute 1.31 per cent of the total cases.

India's current recovery rate is 97.35 per cent. Giving out further details, the Ministry said that the weekly positivity rate remains below 5 per cent, currently at 2.22 per cent. Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate at 2.40 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 33 consecutive days.

(With ANI inputs)