Karnataka Govt Employees Begin Indefinite Strike; Here Are 3 Demands From Bommai Regime

Government employees in poll-bound Karnataka have begun their indefinite strike from Wednesday, March 1 seeking the fulfillment of various demands from the Basavaraj Bommai-led regime. The strike is expected to severely impact several sectors.

On Wednesday, the State Government Employees held a protest at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Campus in Bengaluru. While D group employees at Gulbarga institute of medical sciences have gone on strike, nurses, physicians, and other staff is standing outside the hospital and not attending work as patients continue to queue up outside hospitals.

CS Shadakshari, president of the Karnataka state employees association has stated, "We will not take back the decision of employees protesting until the CM takes the decision to implement the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. We have given choice to CM, and we'll wait for the government's decision."

Three major demands of the protestors

This strike comes in connection with three major demands:

Implementation of the 7th Pay Commission report Reverting to the Old Pension Scheme Implementation of at least 40 percent of fitment facilities

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had on Tuesday reached out to the employees, saying the administration was ready to seek the 7th Pay Commission's interim report and implement it. Karnataka State Government Employees' Association President C S Shadakshari, had said on Tuesday that there is no question of them withdrawing the call for a strike at this point in time.

