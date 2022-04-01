Karnataka Govt Eyes Collaboration With Thailand To Bolster IT, Education & Bio-technology

The Karnataka government Friday announced that it is anticipating a partnership with the Thailand administration in the fields of education, IT and Bio-Technology. The announcement regarding the same was made earlier in the day by Karnataka Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan.

"The government intends to make the optimal use of the potential of IT/BT for economic progress. The Union and State governments also wish to strengthen the industrial and trade relationship with South-East Asian countries. The companies based in Bengaluru will be encouraged to expand their activities in Thailand," he apprised the visiting delegation led by Nitirooge Phoneprasert, Thailand's Consul General in India, who met him at Vikas Soudha.

"Thailand has sought the help of the Government of Karnataka (GoK) in the areas of education and IT/BT. The delegation has also sought us to set up campuses of higher education in their country. The government is looking at it positively," Narayan further informed.

The Higher Education Minister further noted that the state administration intends to sign an MoU with the South Asian countries. "Thailand is chiefly dependent on tourism activities. Considering this, the Government of Karnataka is thinking about entering into MoUs with that country so as to enable different Graduation programmes," he concluded.

Karnataka govt's KDEM mission to boost digital economy

It is pertinent to mention here that the measure is in tandem with the Karnataka government’s efforts to develop the state. Earlier in February 2021, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who previously had served as the former deputy CM of the state, had launched the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM).

The aim of the KDEM Mission is to create ten lakh jobs by 2025 in the state by garnering more investments in the information technology sector. "The KDEM will create ten lakh jobs by 2025 and will help Karnataka to reach the goal of $150 Billion in IT exports and also to become a $300 Billion Economy by 2025," Narayan had then said.

The state government further seeks to improve connectivity in the remote sections of the state. It also aims to provide round-the-clock electricity and minimise the rural-urban divide by creating the necessary infrastructure, he added.

"The government wanted KDEM to be more industry-friendly and keeping this in mind it has allowed for 51 per cent stake to Industry associations while retaining a minority holding of 49 per cent for itself. The government wants to act rather as a facilitator than an authority," Narayan had mentioned.



(With Inputs from Agencies)