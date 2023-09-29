'Karnataka Govt Failed To Present Case Before Cauvery Water Authority': BJP Slams Congress

In the midst of the Cauvery water-sharing dispute which intensified on Friday with mega protests, the BJP slammed the Karnataka government, by saying that it failed to present the problems faced by the people before the Cauvery panel. He added that the state government is not effectively working towards finding a solution to resolve the long-standing issue with Tamil Nadu.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya claimed that the people of Bengaluru will be left with no drinking water if the state government continues releasing Cauvery River water to the neighbouring state. "The state government is releasing Cauvery River water to Tamil Nadu. If Cauvery River water is going to Tamil Nadu like this, the people of Bengaluru will not have drinking water," he said.

He added that the Congress-led state government has failed to present its argument before CWMA (Cauvery Water Management Authority), which directed the state to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 18 days starting from September 28.

"The Karnataka government has failed to present its case before CWMA. We can see that the state government is not effectively working to reach a solution in the Cauvery row. It's not working in the interest of the people of Karnataka," the BJP MP added.

Karnataka Bandh: Mega protest called

Several pro-Kannada and farmers organisations on Friday called for 'Karnataka Bandh' demanding the state government to refrain from releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The Praveen Shetty-led Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) faction carried a mock funeral procession of the ruling Congress MLAs and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Meanwhile, several travellers faced a harrowing time as several flights and bus services were cancelled amid the protest. As many as 44 flights to and from the Kempegowda International Airport here were cancelled owing to the Karnataka bandh. Similarly, state transport corporations cancelled many of their bus services, especially in the Cauvery basin districts of Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar, where the bandh had the most impact.