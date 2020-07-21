Karnataka Hikes Salaries Of National Health Mission Doctors To Rs 45,000 After Protests

After witnessing a series of protests by frontline workers, the Karnataka Government on Tuesday announced a hike in the salaries of doctors under the National Health Mission (NHM). Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar announced that the salaries of the doctors under the NHM had been raised to Rs 45,000 in the state, adding that the state would bear the cost.

During his address to the media persons, Dr Sudhakar also remarked that a similar hike has been proposed for the Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers and would be implemented soon. This comes shortly after the Medical Education Minister stated that ASHA workers' salary would be hiked soon from the current Rs 6,000.

Regarding the COVID-19 management in the state, Dr K Sudhakar remarked that the state government was making all efforts to increase testing in the areas of high cases, especially the containment zones. He also revealed that it had been decided that booth level committees will conduct door to door surveys in the state. The decision had been taken in a cabinet meeting and aimed at the early detection of influenza-like illness (ILI), severe acute respiratory infections (SARI), and vulnerable persons.

Read: Facebook Removes Misleading Post On COVID-19 By A Doctor On Karnataka Govt's Request

Read: Karnataka: Sniffer Dog Honored For Tracing Gang Of Murder Accused After Running 11 Km

Recovery rate drops in K'taka

Meanwhile, according to the State Minister for Medical Education, Dr Keshavareddy Sudhakar, Karnataka's recovery rate is showing a reverse trend and is decreasing, owing to the spike in new cases.

Analysing the trend, the State Minister for Medical Education said that over the past one week there were about 23,000 new cases reported in the state out of which 77.4% of them are asymptomatic. He added that due to the higher number of asymptomatic cases, which will witness quicker discharges, the state's recoveries would soon start to surpass its active cases.

Karnataka recorded its biggest single-day spike with 3,648 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of those infected by the deadly virus in the state to 67,420. The total fatalities in the state climbed to 1,403 with 72 deaths. Out of the total number of fresh cases, a whopping 1,452 are recorded from Bengaluru urban alone.

Read: Karnataka's Recovery Rate Witnesses Drop Due To The Recent Spike; Health Min Forecasts Rebound

Read: COVID-19: 3,648 New Cases And 72 Deaths In Karnataka

(With Agency Inputs)