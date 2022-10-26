Karnataka Govt Issues First Response On Shivamogga Case; '3 Arrested, Probe Underway'

The Karnataka government issued its first response on the Shivamogga terror case after the police apprehended three men who were accused of assaulting a pro-Hindu activist named Prakash. On Wednesday, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said some miscreants attempted to disturb the peace in the city of Shivamogga by assaulting the activist. He further revealed that three suspects have been taken into custody, and the authorities, with the information they have, will do what needs to be done.

Jnanendra said, "Two small incidents happened in Shivamogga to disturb the peace. Shivamogga Police have taken the 3 people already into custody, they'll do what needs to be done. We have information about some people trying to disturb peace."

On Monday, the Shivamogga police arrested three accused on the grounds of an alleged attack on a pro-Hindu activist. The activist, named Prakash, was severely beaten by assailants who were riding on a bike. The suspects have been identified as Market Fouzan, Azhar, and Faraz, all three of which have previous criminal cases lodged against them.

Three men arrested, police on the hunt for others involved in the crime

The police are also on the hunt for two more suspects who were involved in the crime. The other suspects allegedly fled their residences after realizing that the police were looking for them. The incident took place after Prakash witnessed two men tearing down posters of Harsha, a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist who was allegedly murdered on February 20 earlier this year. As Prakash attempted to stop the men from tearing the posters, they brutally attacked him. The victim was then admitted to a local hospital in Shivamogga for treatment of his head injuries.

After the assault, hundreds of pro-Hindu activists assembled outside the hospital Prakash was admitted in to demand justice and accountability from authorities. Prakash, in his statement to the police, said that the three men were wearing masks and began chanting anti-RSS slogans after they brutally assaulted him.