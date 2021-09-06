Last Updated:

Karnataka Govt Issues New COVID Guidelines Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

The guidelines provided by the Karnataka government will allow celebrations only in districts with a positivity rate below 2 per cent following COVID protocols.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Karnataka

Credits: Twitter/PTI


Ahead of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the Karnataka government has issued fresh guidelines with a set of restrictions to be followed during the period. Meanwhile, celebrations are only allowed in the districts having a positivity rate below 2%. 

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Sunday, September 5, held a special meeting with district commissioners, district authority officers, health experts, state revenue minister, health minister, and many others for discussions on the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations under the COVID-19 threat. After a detailed discussion on the issue, an order was issued by the state government providing guidelines and restrictions on celebrations. 

Guidelines for Ganesh Chaturthi in Karnataka

According to the guidelines discussed in the meeting, districts with more than 2% positivity rate will not be allowed to hold any functions or programs. The guidelines further allow only a maximum of 20 people for celebration and immersion purposes. Also, no celebration will be allowed after 9 PM as night curfews will continue in the state even during this period.

READ | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai expresses confidence in receiving NDRF funds amid floods

Meanwhile, proper COVID-19 guidelines which include maintaining hygiene, sanitisation, and social distancing should be followed throughout the state. The government will also do a COVID safety check during the five days. 

READ | Karnataka: Belagavi district cops shower flowers on Kittur BJP MLA; video goes viral

The order further states that only eco-friendly idols will be allowed that too within 4 feet for outdoor pandals and within 2 feet for homes. Processions, DJ programs, or any entertainment will be strictly prohibited. Idol immersion will only be allowed in mobile tanks or tubs. 

READ | Karnataka PGCET 2021 application form released; check steps to apply here

COVID-19 in Karnataka

With a gradual decrease in COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government earlier relaxed night curfew regulations in most of the areas. However, quarantine rules are still strictly implemented for people coming from Kerala. Presently, Karnataka has a total of 17,501 active cases, 29,002,282 recoveries, and 37,409 fatalities. 

READ | Karnataka floods: Centre sends team to visit affected areas, hold meeting with CM Bommai

Earlier, a similar kind of ban was imposed on Muharram celebrations in the state. Furthermore, all prayers associated with Muharram were instructed to be held at Masjids adhering to COVID-19 protocols. Also, speaking on the Ganesh Puja celebrations, the state government urged the people to celebrate it in their homes and avoid going outside as much as possible. 

READ | Karnataka Cabinet approves ban on online gambling, to table bill in Assembly on Sept 13

(With agency inputs)
(Image Credits: Twitter/PTI)

Tags: Karnataka, Ganesh Chaturthi, Basavaraj Bommai
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND