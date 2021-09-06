Karnataka Govt Issues New COVID Guidelines Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Ahead of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the Karnataka government has issued fresh guidelines with a set of restrictions to be followed during the period. Meanwhile, celebrations are only allowed in the districts having a positivity rate below 2%.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Sunday, September 5, held a special meeting with district commissioners, district authority officers, health experts, state revenue minister, health minister, and many others for discussions on the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations under the COVID-19 threat. After a detailed discussion on the issue, an order was issued by the state government providing guidelines and restrictions on celebrations.

Guidelines for Ganesh Chaturthi in Karnataka

According to the guidelines discussed in the meeting, districts with more than 2% positivity rate will not be allowed to hold any functions or programs. The guidelines further allow only a maximum of 20 people for celebration and immersion purposes. Also, no celebration will be allowed after 9 PM as night curfews will continue in the state even during this period.

Meanwhile, proper COVID-19 guidelines which include maintaining hygiene, sanitisation, and social distancing should be followed throughout the state. The government will also do a COVID safety check during the five days.

The order further states that only eco-friendly idols will be allowed that too within 4 feet for outdoor pandals and within 2 feet for homes. Processions, DJ programs, or any entertainment will be strictly prohibited. Idol immersion will only be allowed in mobile tanks or tubs.

COVID-19 in Karnataka

With a gradual decrease in COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government earlier relaxed night curfew regulations in most of the areas. However, quarantine rules are still strictly implemented for people coming from Kerala. Presently, Karnataka has a total of 17,501 active cases, 29,002,282 recoveries, and 37,409 fatalities.

Earlier, a similar kind of ban was imposed on Muharram celebrations in the state. Furthermore, all prayers associated with Muharram were instructed to be held at Masjids adhering to COVID-19 protocols. Also, speaking on the Ganesh Puja celebrations, the state government urged the people to celebrate it in their homes and avoid going outside as much as possible.

(With agency inputs)

(Image Credits: Twitter/PTI)