Karnataka Govt Issues New SOPs In Districts Bordering Kerala Amid Rise In COVID Cases

Considering the threat of the Omicron COVID variant, the Karnataka government has taken strict precautionary measures in the border districts of the state. Earlier on November 27, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired a meeting and directed officials to strictly monitor bordering districts including Maharashtra and Kerala.

Referring to the increase in COVID-19 cases reported among the paramedical staff and students arriving from Kerala, Basavaraj Bommai told the media, "Stringent precautions were being taken in Dakshina Kannada, Madikeri, Chamarajanagar, and Mysuru districts bordering Kerala".

He further mentioned that passengers travelling from Kerala must carry a negative RT-PCR report to enter Karnataka. This rule is also applicable to those who have received both doses of the COVID vaccine.

Referring to the threat of the Omicron COVID variant, Bommai said, "The new variant has been reported in South Africa, Hongkong and Botswana. WHO has also issued an alert about the new strain of the virus".

He further informed that in an effort to prevent and control the spread of the new COVID variant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued guidelines and directed states and UTs to strictly follow the same.

Karnataka Chief Minister clarified that no cases have been reported of the new strain of COVID.

CM Bommai on increase in COVID cases in Karnataka

Referring to COVID cases reported in student hostels in Dharwad, Mysuru, and Bengaluru, CM Bommai said that the colleges and hostels had been marked as containment zones and everyone including doctors, nurses, and students were subjected to the COVID test.

He further said that the state government has requested the Central government to restrict the arrival of passengers travelling from the three counties that have reposted cases of the new COVID variant.

Speaking about the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for frontline workers, Bommai said, "The state government had already written to the Centre seeking permission for administering the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine".

He added that people working in government offices, malls, cinema halls and other public places must compulsorily have received both doses of COVID vaccine to function. "Testing has been intensified in border districts, students who have arrived in the last 16 days from Kerala would be tested again seven days after they get negative report", Bommai said.

COVID vaccination drive in Karnataka

Providing details on the vaccination drive carried out in the state, CM Bommai said that about 91 per cent of the eligible population has received the first dose of COVID vaccine while it further targets to cover 70 per cent of the eligible population with a second dose by December end. He further stated, "Instructions had been issued to follow COVID guidelines in the campaign meetings of Legislative Council election".

However, no decision is taken concerning the guidelines for New Year celebrations.

