Karnataka Govt Issues Rs 50,000 To Each Gram Panchayat From SDRF As COVID-19 Relief

The Karnataka government of Friday approved the allocation of Rs. 50,000 to each Gram Panchayat's for COVID management and for addressing the local issues from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa informed that a detailed meeting with the Member of Parliaments and Member of Legislative Assembly had been conducted following which a tender of Rs. 2.33 crore was passed from the SDRF for COVID Management.

He added, "Every Gram Panchayat will be given Rs. 50,000 to address local issues. An approval to construct 20 KL oxygen tank and 1,500 LPM oxygenator has also been given in the meeting."

Chief Minister Yediyurappa noted that the state of Karnataka is not facing any challenges in administering the second dose of vaccines to the people, since a consignment of bulk stock will arrive on Saturday and vaccines will be distributed accordingly.

Medical Infrastructure of Karnataka

Yediyurappa noted that the state administration has taken all the suitable decisions to develop the medical infrastructure in district-level hospitals. He stated, "I have appointed Regional Commissioner Aditya Amlan Biswas as Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) administrator and he will start working tomorrow itself." The Chief Minister also informed about Karnataka's approval to RT-PCR testing centres in Belgaum's Chikkodi.

Speaking about the recent complaints against Private Hospitals, the Chief Minister said, "We have formed a committee if they (private hospitals) charge hefty bills, we will take action against them and Health Minister K Sudhakar is looking into it."

COVID situation in Karnataka

Karnataka is currently standing on a total caseload of 26.5 lakh along with 30,531 deaths and 23.4 lakh recoveries. In the last 24 hours, the state has recorded 18,324 new cases, lost 514 people to the virus, and successfully recovered 24,036 patients. The state has administered 3,11,000 vaccine doses by 9 PM on June 4.

(Input from ANI)

(Image Credit- PTI)