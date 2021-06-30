Karnataka Govt Likely To Ease COVID Restrictions After July 5; CM To Discuss With Cabinet

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, on June 29, said that COVID limitations in the state will be examined with experts and Cabinet members before being notified after July 5. The Chief Minister met with mall association members on Tuesday to discuss the reopening of shopping malls.

Karnataka COVID restrictions to be eased soon

Yediyurappa briefed, "Malls association members met me today. I have told them that I will discuss with cabinet members. We are discussing how many concessions to give with conditions to reopen malls. A final decision has not been taken yet. COVID-19 cases are decreasing which is a good sign. Everyone must be benefitted including the poor class."

In a recent circular, the government stated that anyone planning weddings must first acquire approval from the relevant municipal authorities. Passes will only be valid for the wedding ceremony and will not be transferred, according to the statement. The circular read, "The officer concerned will be issuing 40 passes per marriage function by name."

COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

Karnataka recorded 2,576 new cases and 93 deaths on Monday, June 28, bringing the total number of cases and deaths to 28,37,206 and 34,836 respectively. After four months, the number of active cases has dropped below one lakh. According to a health department bulletin, the positive rate for the day was 1.92 percent, and the Case Fatality Rate was 3.61 percent.The number of active cases reached over six lakh during the second wave of COVID-19, with Bengaluru reporting the largest number of active cases among the major cities in the country.

According to the bulletin, 5,933 patients were recovered in the state, bringing the total number of recoveries to 27,04,755. The Bengaluru Urban district, which has the greatest number of new cases and deaths among the state's districts, reported 563 new cases and 18 deaths. There have been 12,11,993 cases and 15,599 deaths in the city so far. There were 62,430 active cases. There were 14 deaths in Dakshina Kannada, nine in Ballari, eight in Mysuru, five each in Hassan and Dharwad, and four in Belagavi and Davangere, according to the department. There were other fatalities reported in 15 other districts. Bagalkote, Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Vijayapura, and Yadgir had no fatalities.

Picture Credit: PTI/ANI