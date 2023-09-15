Karnataka Govt Makes Reading Preamble To Constitution Mandatory In Schools And Colleges

On Thursday, the Karnataka Congress administration decided to mandate that all public and private schools and institutions read the preamble to the constitution each day. On Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah attended a reading of the Preamble outside the Vidhana Soudha, the state assembly, in honour of International Democracy Day.



Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and fellow cabinet members Dr G Parmeshwara, Ramalinga Reddy, Eshwar Khandre, KJ George and Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad also attended the Preamble reading event. State Minister for Social Welfare HC Mahadevappa has said that the citizens need to discharge their basic duties as are enshrined in our constitution. Hence across the schools and colleges, the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution is being arranged to make children aware of the ideals and principles that went into making it while also informing them of the constitutional responsibilities.



According to the sources, the government has made it mandatory for students and teachers at all educational institutions of the state to read the Preamble during the morning prayers and take an oath to adopt and incorporate the constitutional principles into their everyday lives.



HC Mahadevappa said that the constitution was a gift to all the citizens from DR. BR Ambedkar and is a sacrosanct statute book stressing fairness and equality. Hence there is an important purpose behind reading the Preamble and will help our children understand the basic principles and ideals on which our country was founded.