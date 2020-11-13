Karnataka Govt Modifies Diwali Guidelines; Permits Sale Of Only Green Firecrackers

Amid the row over ban by several states on bursting crackers during Diwali, the Karnataka government on Thursday issued modified guidelines for Diwali and permitted the sale of only green firecrackers by licensed shops in the state.

An official statement read that green firecrackers do not contain harmful chemicals, thereby reducing air pollution hazards caused due to firecrackers considerably. The state government noted that green crackers are less harmful in comparison to conventional firecrackers.

The green firecrackers are manufactured as per the formulation developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - National Environment and Engineering Research Institute lab and product approval for the new formation is given by Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation, the statement read.

Keeping the environmental safety and health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, the government advised citizens to only buy green firecrackers.

This development comes two days after the Andhra Pradesh government issued orders restricting the use of firecrackers in the state. There is no ban on bursting firecrackers in Andhra Pradesh, but only green crackers are to be sold and used. The NGT, citing the latest research, had said that air pollution is an important co-factor increasing the risk of mortality from COVID-19.

Several other states including West Bengal, Delhi, Odisha, Rajasthan and Sikkim have decided to ban firecrackers due to coronavirus. However, the cracker sellers in Delhi had requested the NGT to rethink on the ban as sales in the largest cracker market in Delhi plunged amid the health and environment crisis with an average loss of 50 to 60 per cent. The Rajasthan Government has even imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for those found selling crackers, while the one found bursting crackers will be fined for Rs 2,000.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday issued an interim order banning the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers across the country in line with the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order of November 9.

While hearing a petition against the ban on firecrackers by the Telangana Government, the top court amended the Telangana High Court's orders, ruling that there would be a 'total ban' against the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers in line with NGT's order of November 9 which applies to all States including that of Telangana. The vacation bench was led by Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

(With Inputs from ANI)