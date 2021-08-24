Karnataka Govt Mulls Providing Medicines For Cancer Treatment At Concessional Rates

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday, August 23, that the government is considering setting up a society to provide medicines for cancer treatment at concessional rates. He informed that the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and the government funds would be used for developing medicine to treat cancer.

While speaking at the inaugural program of the OPD block at the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, which is built by Infosys Foundation, the CM suggested that the Kidwai Institute must tie up with the best institutes in the world to expand its research and development activities.

Speaking on establishing a new centre in Hubballi and Dharwad respectively, CM Bommai appreciated the service of the Kidwai Institute and each one involved in the treatment of cancer and assured to provide all support from the government.

Dr K Sudhakar, Minister for Health and Medical Education, Dr. C Ramchandra, Director, Kidawai Memorial Institute of Oncology participated in the event.

Schools reopen in Karnataka

On Sunday, August 22, Karnataka Chief Minister had announced to reopen the schools for students of class 9-12 and pre-university courses in the state after a big halt of several months. He had said that the state would resume the function of schools from Monday, August 23.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister had written, "Children of classes 9, 10 and PUC get back to their schools and colleges from tomorrow. I urge my cabinet colleagues to visit the campuses in their districts, encourage students, teachers and review the precautionary measures taken for the safe conduct of physical classes." While also appealing to parents to send their children for offline classes, the tweet further mentioned, "Our government decided to reopen schools and colleges considering the future of our children. All safety measures have been taken as suggested by the experts. I appeal to parents to encourage their children to attend physical classes & follow covid appropriate behaviour."

On August 6, Bommai had announced that the state administration has agreed to start lessons for students of grades 9 to 12 in two phases beginning August 23. The decision was made during a high-level meeting on COVID management and the reopening of schools and institutions, which was led by the Chief Minister.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: PTI/SHUTTERSTOCK)