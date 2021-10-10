Karnataka Govt Must Take Measures To Stop 'unfortunate' Rape Incidents: Pralhad Joshi

Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday, October 10, termed the kidnapping and gang rape of a schoolgirl in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka as "unfortunate" and further urged the State government to take strict measures to avoid the occurrence of such incidents in the future. According to the police five men allegedly raped a minor girl in Amtady village on October 8.

Reacting to the horrifying incident, Pralhad Joshi said: "It is an unfortunate incident. The accused have been arrested and will be equally punished."

The Union MInister added, "Karnataka Government has taken a timely proper legal decision. I will also advise the government to take appropriate steps to stop such incidents from happening in future again".

While Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra at Udupi. stated, "We will never tolerate this kind of incident. We will take strict action as per the law".

Minor girl rape case

So far, four people identified as Sharath Shetty, Maruthi Manjunatha, Sathish, and Hidayathulla, have been arrested in connection to a minor girl gang-rape at Bantwala in Dakshina Kannada district.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sonwane Rishikesh Bhagwan informed that Sharath Shetty is a Facebook friend of the girl who shared the minor's phone number with Maruthi Manjunath. Maruthi then contacted the girl via the WhatsApp messaging platform.

Shetty on Friday, October 8, called the girl to a lodge in Mangaluru city and raped her. He then called one of his friends Hidayathulla to the lodge who also raped her, SP Bhagwan said.

According to Sonwane, a case has been registered under sections 366(a)(abduction), 376(D)(rape) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Karnataka CM Bommai on Mysuru gangrape case

On August 24, the incident of gang rape took place on the outskirts of Mysuru near Chamundi foothills where the girl had gone with a male friend. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had informed that the Director-General of Police Praveen Sood will supervise the probe into the Mysuru gang rape case. With this, he expressed confidence that the case will be resolved as soon as possible.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Karnataka CM Bommai stated that the police have taken the rape case "very seriously" and they will succeed in cracking the case as early as possible. Five police teams are probing the case which has sparked massive outrage among netizens across the nation.

(With ANI input)

(Image: ANI)