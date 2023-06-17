Karnataka Govt Offers Rs 25 Lakh Ex-gratia To Families Of Communal Violence Victims

The Karnataka government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the four individuals who were victims of communal violence in the coastal areas. The government has announced this compensation to the families of Masood, Fazil, Jaleel, and Deepak Rao who were killed by the miscreants.

The four were killed during the previous BJP government's tenure in Dakshina Kannada district. However, no compensation was announced for the families by the former government, the Congress alleged. Notably, after the state government on Saturday issued an order announcing compensation, these families will now get Rs 25 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Karnataka govt announces compensation to families of communal violence victims

"There is no room for discrimination in our government, which leads with the principle of equality for all and equality for all. The families of Masood, Fazil, Jalil and Deepak Rao, who were victims of communal violence during the BJP period, have been given Rs 25 lakh each from the CM's relief fund announced by CM Siddaramaiah. In Karnataka, communal strife and incitement will not be tolerated for any reason," Karnataka Congress tweeted.

Masood of Bellare was killed on July 19, 2022, Muhammed Fazil of Mangalapet on July 28, Abdul Jaleel on December 24, 2022, and Deepak Rao on January 3, 2018.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was campaigning in the coastal state for the 2018 assembly elections, had visited the house of Deepak Rao and consoled the family. The Home Minister was accompanied by BJP leaders but the party had not announced any compensation then.

The development comes after the Dakshina Kannada Congress minority cell demanded compensation for family members of slain Muslim youths and alleged that the previous BJP government provided compensation to Praveen Nettaru's family and not to Muslim youth's kin.