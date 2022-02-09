Students cannot be allowed to wear Hijab inside classrooms, the Karnataka government argued in an affidavit accessed by Republic TV on Wednesday. This affidavit was filed by the Basavaraj Bommai-led government before the Karnataka High Court on February 7 in response to the plea filed by 5 students of Government P.U. College for Girls, Udupi. They sought permission to attend classes while wearing a Hijab citing fundamental rights and a direction to the effect that it is an "essential practice" of Islam.

In its affidavit, the state government pointed out that the petitioners and parents were fully aware of the uniform system in the P.U. College at the time of admission. Revealing that the petitioners sought an exemption to wear Hijab only in December 2021, it clarified that wearing of Hijab inside the premises of the educational institution amounted to a violation of the code of conduct. While conceding that it is setting up a high-level committee to examine the larger issues of dress code and uniform system, the government reiterated that the existing uniform dress code will be followed until a policy is framed on the subject.

The affidavit stressed, "The very purpose of uniform and dress code is to maintain equality among the students and maintain dignity, decorum and discipline in the classroom. The feelings of oneness, fraternity and brotherhood shall be promoted within an institution. In educational institutions, students should not be allowed to wear identifiable religious symbols or dress code catering to their religious beliefs and faith. Allowing this practice would lead to a student acquiring a distinctive, identifiable feature which is not conducive for the development of the child and academic environment."

It added, "It is necessary that educational institutions must have secular image which strengthen the continuation of national integration. Prescribing dress code will not be a hurdle or in any manner be violative of any rights as alleged by the petitioners. On the other hand, they will be treated equally and there will be not any special identity being attributed to them or groupism that they are subjected to by virtue of their appearance due to dress code."

"The educational institution is not a place to profess, preach any particular religion or caste and on the contrary students have to maintain uniform and for this noble object the students are required to wear uniform and cloth as prescribed by the institution or concerned authority. Allowing any student to wear cloth other than prescribed uniform cloth or pattern will amount to preferential treatment, resulting in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution of India of other students by unfollowing the uniform dress code. Petitions are liable to be rejected on this ground alone," the state government affirmed.

The Hijab row in Karnataka

The controversy came to the fore in December 2021 when the Government Pre-University College in Kundapura issued a circular which imposed a ban on wearing hijab in classrooms. As some students were not allowed to enter classrooms due to this rule, there was a considerable uproar. In the last few days, chaotic scenes were witnessed with some Hindu students seeking to attend college donning saffron shawls in protest against Hijab in various places across Karnataka including Vijayapura, Mandya, Bagalkot, Hassan, Belagavi, Davangare, Kodagu, Chickaballapur, Haveri and Kalaburagi.

On February 5, the Karnataka government issued an order prohibiting clothes that disturb equality, integrity and public law and order in colleges where a uniform is not mandated. Speaking to the media on Monday, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra made it clear that anyone wearing either a shawl or hijab won't be allowed into college premises. Even as the Karnataka HC is hearing the case, the CM on Tuesday urged the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people to maintain peace and harmony besides ordering the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next 3 days.