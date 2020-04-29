Karnataka Govt Orders NGOs To Avoid Distributing Food In Plastic Bags Amid COVID-19

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, the Karnataka government on Tuesday directed the organisations and NGOs in the state to distribute food to people in plastic boxes and not in polythene bags, keeping in mind the health and well-being of the people.

“The state government has ordered the distribution of food and meals in plastic boxes instead of in polythene bags,” said the Information and Public Relations Department of the state government.

According to the government, during COVID-19, not only government departments and agencies but also various organisations and NGOs are providing meals to workers in polythene covers.“However, in order to protect the health of the workers, the government has ordered the supply of food or meals in plastic boxes instead of polythene covers,” it added.

COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

The number of COVID-19 patients discharged in Karnataka so far has crossed the 200-mark, while 11 new cases have been confirmed in the state, taking the total number of infections to 523.

Meanwhile, in further relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown norms, the government decided to conditionally allow economic activities to restart in green zones by opening shops and industries.

Cumulatively 523 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, including 20 deaths and 207 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin. Out of 295 active cases, 288 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while seven are in Intensive Care Units. Fourteen patients who recovered were discharged on Tuesday. Seven of them are from Mysuru, five from Bengaluru urban and one each from Bengaluru rural and other states.

"The number of discharges are more today. Total discharges have also reached 207. This development instills confidence," Minister S Suresh Kumar, who is a spokesperson for COVID-19 in Karnataka, told reporters.

(With inputs from agency)