Karnataka Govt Orders Thorough Probe In Chikkaballapur Gelatin Blast After Min Inspects

Mines and Geology Minister of Karnataka Murugesh Nirani inspected the blast site at Hirenagavalli in Chikkaballapur and ordered the officials to trace the 'illegal hoarding of explosives in stone quarries and mining areas. Six people died on the spot when they were allegedly trying to dispose of the gelatin sticks over an intimation that the site will be raided by the police.

Nirani has warned of initiating strict action against those involved in the illegal procurement of gelatin. "Stringent action will be taken against those found using explosives without the consent of the government. A license is mandatory to use such explosives," he said. Nirani then asserted that vehicles will be inspected at check-posts with the co-ordination of transport and home departments. "The vehicles arriving in Karnataka from other states will be monitored closely," he added.

He then warned the officials who are probing the matter that any laxity in the investigation will lead to strict disciplinary action. The minister was quoted by ANI as saying, "Officials on-duty must thoroughly inspect the vehicles to check whether explosives are being transported. Disciplinary action will be taken against those officials who show laxity in their job."

Referring to the probe, he detailed "Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has ordered the CID to probe the blast incident, to find out the truth. The kin of the deceased will be provided with Rs 5 lakh compensation and the injured will be given the best medical care," Nirani added.

A press release by the state government read "The minister immediately after landing in Bengaluru from New Delhi, headed to the blast site. The Chikkaballapur DC, Superintendent of Police and officials of Mines and Geology accompanies Nirani," the release stated.

Four people were arrested last month in January after a truck allegedly transporting gelatin exploded in Shivamogga. Five people were killed and the many homes around the blast site were damaged.

