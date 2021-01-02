Karnataka Govt Permits Shops, Commercial Establishments To Remain Open 24x7 For 3 Years

In a bid to generate employment in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the Karnataka Government on Saturday rolled out a notification permitting all shops and commercial establishments in the state to be open on a 24x7 basis on all days for a period of three years. The Karnataka Government's decision comes for shops employing ten or more people in a bid to accelerate the state's economic growth. As per the state government, this comes with certain conditions.

As per the official notification by the labour department, "The employer shall appoint additional staff in order to allow every employee to avail one day holiday in a week on rotation basis, and the details of every employee shall be exhibited by the employer at a conspicuous place in the shop or commercial establishment."

Additionally, as per the notification, the employer shall not require or allow any person employed to work therein for more than eight hours in any day and 48 hours in any week. Moreover, the period of work including overtime shall not exceed ten hours in any day and 50 hours in a period of three continuous months.

"If employees are found working on any holiday or after normal duty hours without proper indent of overtime, penal action shall be initiated against the employer/Manager as laid down in the Karnataka Shops and Establishments Act, and Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Rules," it added.

Meanwhile, special attention has been paid to the safety and well-being of women employees who have been restricted from working beyond 8 pm on any day in normal circumstances. A woman employee, however, may be allowed to work between 8 pm and 6 am if the employer obtains written consent from her subject to providing adequate protection to her dignity, honor, and safety. Transport arrangements shall also be provided to the woman employee who works in shifts, it said.

The wages including overtime wages of the employees shall be credited to their savings bank account as prescribed under the payments of wages Act, the notification further stated.

On the Coronavirus front, Karnataka reported 755 new COVID-19 cases and three related fatalities, taking the infection count to 9,21,128 and the toll to 12,099.

