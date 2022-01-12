Karnataka Govt Prohibits Movement Of Vehicles, People For Congress' Padayatra

The Karnataka government on Wednesday issued an order prohibiting vehicular movement for the Congress' Padayatra. The Karnataka government on Wednesday prohibited the movement of vehicles and persons participating in "Namma Neeru Mamma Hakku (Our water, our right) from Mekedatu to Bengaluru. On January 4, the government had passed an order against huge gatherings but still, Congress went ahead and conducted the padayatra.

The order read, "Whereas, despite explicit order of banning dharnas and protests vide orders dated 04-01-2022 and 11-01-2022 which is in force until 31-01-2022, it is observed that certain group of people have organized and mobilized people from various districts to Ramanagara District to participate in Padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru named as 'Namma Neeru Namma Hakku' defying Government orders. The act of defiance is endangering the lives of large number of people. The protest/Padayatra is likely to aggravate already worsening COVID 19 situation in the State."

It added, "all, inter-district (within Karnataka) and intra-district (within Ramanagara), movement of vehicles and persons for participating in “Nama Neeru Namma Hakku” padayatra or whichever name it is called with similar purpose from Mekedatu to Bengaluru is prohibited with immediate effect and will be in force until further order."

Karnataka Congress' Mekedatu padayatra

The Karnataka Congress on Sunday began its 11-day padayatra (foot march) demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project across river Cauvery. State Congress chief DK Shivakumar and 63 other Congress leaders were booked in Ramanagra district for violating COVID norms during the padayatra. Following this, Karnataka High Court slammed the Bommai government for not taking action against demonstrators and issued a show-cause notice to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

"Why are you incapable to take action against the protestors? Were COVID guidelines following during the padayatra?" the court asked.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that three FIRs have been registered against the padayatra. "If they don't stop it, then we'll see what can be done," he said. The Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum drinking water project to be constructed across river Cauvery's basin has been at the centre of controversy between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. In July, Bommai had said that the central government will have to give clearance to the river project as per law and there is no reason for the state government to stop the project.