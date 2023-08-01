Karnataka Govt Proposes Rs 1.05 Crore Rajiv Gandhi Statue In Bengaluru, BJP Responds

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday (July 28) floated an advertisement inviting tenders to construct a bronze statue of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in the city at a cost of Rs 1.05 crore. A statue of the former prime minister already exists on the spot, but it is not a bronze structure.

The tender has been floated at a time when the Congress government is cash-strapped as it seeks to fulfill its five poll promises. In the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held recently, Congress MLAs expressed their displeasure over the non-allocation of funds for the development of their constituencies.

In response to allegations of Congress legislators, the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, "We have to keep aside Rs 40,000 crore for fulfilling five poll promises. We can’t give funds for development this year. I can’t give funds to the Irrigation Department and the PWD as well. Expectations are too much. I have told MLAs to wait." As per the deputy CM, implementing the Congress’ five guarantees will be costing the government a whopping Rs 40,000 crore.

'No funds for development, but for politics'

The tender to build a bronze statue of the former prime minister has given ammunition to the BJP to attack the ruling Congress. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Twitter said that Congress has no funds for development but has "all funds available to please their political masters".

He added that when Congress was considering beginning the construction work, they halted work on another statue of a deity, Bhuvaneshwari Devi. "They have floated a tender to construct the Rajiv Gandhi statue but halted statue work for Bhuvaneshwari Devi, a deity representing Kannada identity. I call upon Kannada groups to question this abominable behaviour and restore the efforts that ex-CM Bommai sir had started to build a grand statue of Bhuvaneshwari Devi," Surya said.

Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai had earlier announced that the statue of Bhuvaneshwari Devi would be constructed at a cost of Rs 2 crore. However, the tenders for the same haven't been called out after the Congress party came to power in Karnataka.