Karnataka Govt Renames Mumbai-Karnataka Region As 'Kittur Karnataka'

The Mumbai-Karnataka region was renamed as 'Kittur Karnataka' on Monday. Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister JC Madhuswamy informed the same to news agency ANI while adding that the region was not regarded as the Mumbai-Karnataka region anymore.

Notably, on November 1, CM Basavaraj Bommai had declared that they would be going ahead with the name change. While iterating about the name change, CM Bommai stated that an action plan was being chalked out for the 'Kittur Karnataka'

CM Bommai cited inter-state disputes while deciding to change the name

The Karnataka government, chaired by CM Basavaraj Bommai, in a meeting, decided to rename the Mumbai-Karnataka region to 'Kittur Karnataka'. The CM had also pointed out that the move was taken keeping in mind the inter-state disputes that occur every now and then.

CM Bommai had said that border disputes started after the unification of Karnataka (1956) and although it was later settled, the quarrel persisted.

"Is there any meaning in calling this region Mumbai Karnataka, when so many things are happening? What is the point in calling it Mumbai Karnataka?" Basavaraj Bommai asked.

The Karnataka CM had previously made an argument saying that the name change should have happened back in 1956 when the State Reorganisation Act was imposed. CM Bommai, while making these claims, had stated that a mere renaming was not sufficient until the living standard of the people residing in that region improves and development takes place. CM Bommai said that the regional imbalance and disparities should be stopped and all the regions should grow together.

The CM had made these comments during the Karnataka Rajyotsava, which is celebrated to commemorate the formation of the Karnataka state.

Hyderabad-Karnataka region renamed as Kalyana Karnataka

Back in September, former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, while addressing an emotionally pumped audience back in September, had decided to rename the Hyderabad-Karnataka region. The new name was set as Kalyana Karnataka. While changing the name, then CM Yediyurappa had said that the name was changed with an objective to erase the atrocities faced during the times of Razakara and the Nizams of Hyderabad, and to futher promote 'Sharana culture'.

Image Credit - Twitter