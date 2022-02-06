Karnataka Govt Replaces Pre-University Director As Hijab Protests Break Across State

As protests break across Karnataka over Hijab restriction in a Udipi govt college, the state govt issued an order on Saturday, transferring Director of Pre-University - Snehal R, without a posting. She has been replaced by Bidar Depty Commissioner Ramachandran R with immediate effect. Girl students in multiple Udipi colleges have been stopped from attending exams and classes for wearing hijabs in classrooms.

Hijab Row: Pre-University Director transferred

Earlier in the day, Congress MLA Kaneez Fatima and her supporters held a protest against the govt at Kalaburgi over the Hijab restrictions in classrooms. Lamenting that girls' education was being stalled 2 months prior to exams, she said that atleast Hijabs matching the uniforms should be allowed. Countering Opposition's arguments, multiple BJP leaders have backed the govt's move stating that it was done to 'bring about uniformity in school uniforms'.

On Saturday, the Karnataka govt issued an order imposing a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity, and public order. The govt had already ordered educational institutions to follow existing uniform-related rules, until the High Court orders different. Notably, the Karnataka High Court on February 8 will hear the petitions filed by five girls studying in Udipi's Pre-University college, questioning the hijab restriction imposed in classrooms. The matter has been raised in Parliament by Opposition MPs who questioned the govt colleges' move, raising freedom of religion.

Hijab row in Karnataka

In December, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal - Rudra Gowda issued a circular - banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms. Defending his order, Gowda said, "Students are free to wear hijabs inside school premises but not in classrooms. This rule is being followed to ensure uniformity in classrooms". This decision led to uproar, with some students not being allowed to enter classrooms by college staff and fellow students.

Similarly, students were stopped from attending college for wearing head-scarves instead of full-length hijabs. While the college authorities stated that they could not enter premises, students cited the college rulebook which allowed students to wear head-scarves if the colour matches that of uniform. Escalating the matter further, students from the other community (presumably Hindu) started wearing saffron scarves to college in protest against the hijab-wearing Muslim students. Several govt schools across Udipi, Chikmagalur, Mangalore, Bhadravathi, Kundapura, Belgaum, Hassan and Honnali have barred entry to hijab-clad female students.