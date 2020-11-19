Karnataka Govt Responds To Congress' 'divide And Rule' Allegation On Caste-based Boards

As Karnataka government has announced the decision of forming caste-based boards for development of certain communities, especially the Maratha community and the Lingayat community, the opposition has launched a scathing attack on the government, alleging that the government is playing 'divide and rule' politics.

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah in a series of tweets slammed the State government and alleged that the decision of caste-based boards has been taken "with only electoral benefits in mind". The former chief minister also alleged that CM Yediyurappa is "instigating Kannadigas and disrupting peace" by forming Maratha community development board as there have been disputes between Marathas and Kannadigas over a long time.

.@bsybjp, as always, is adopting divide and rule policy by establishing Maratha development authority. With only electoral benefits in mind, Yediyurappa is taking unscientific route of establishing development bodies based on only castes.



There has to be a comprehensive analysis of social reality before deciding government programs. Had @bsybjp been genuinely interested in alleviating the status of people, he could have accepted the Social and Educational Survey report that is ready to be released.



.@BJP4Karnataka, which has failed to compete on development agenda during elections, is destabilising social harmony through divisive politics. This is against the democracy and social justice.



I strongly condemn any decision which is only intended to reap political benefits. There is dispute between Kannadigas and Marathis for long time now and with the announcement of Marathi development authority, @CMofKarnataka is instigating Kannadigas and disrupting peace.



I strongly oppose any decision taken against the interests of Kannadigas. There are many other pressing issues that needs government assistance. @BSYBJP should look into that first to address inequality before hurting the sentiments of Kannadigas.



When I was @CMofKarnataka, Anna Bhagya, Ksheera Bhagya, & other programs were implemented. These were not intended to divide people on caste or language.@BSYBJP has been neglecting these pro-people programs while announcing funds for projects that were not in the budget.



Pro-Kannada activists on November 17 had also taken to streets to protest in opposition to the decision on sanctioning separate fund for the development of Maratha community. The pro-Kannada activities resorted to effigy burning and the pro-Kannada Organizations called for a Karnataka Bandh against the state government.

Maratha community and Lingayat community development boards

The Karnataka Government has decided to form the Maratha community Development board and allotted Rs 50 crore for the development of the community. Likewise, CM Yediyurappa has also ordered the formation of Karnataka Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation (KVLDC) in the state for the development of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community.

The decisions to set up the KVLDC and Maratha Development Authority are seen by the opposition as an attempt to woo Marathas and Veerashaiva- Lingayats, who are in sizeable numbers in Basava Kalyan assembly segment in Bidar district and Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency.

While the opposition has questioned the timing of the decision as it comes ahead of the by-polls for Belgavi and Maski constituencies and also asked why was this not discussed in the budget of the state, Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan has said that the availability of the resources will be shared among all the stakeholders.

"Formation of the board is an aspiration of the communities to have a separate board for their own identity. So, responding to their aspiration the government has taken a decision. It is not something new. Already these kinds of creation of boards have been happening in the past government also, it is continued. So people expect communities to have a board and in this direction, we have founded them," the Deputy CM said.

