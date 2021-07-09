Last Updated:

Karnataka Govt School, First To Be Part Of Satellite Launch Says Deputy CM

Government Boys High School in Karnataka to become a part of the satellite launch program to be held next year at the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

Nikita Bishay
Karnataka

Credits: ANI


Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Thursday, July 8, announced that a government high school will be the first in the country to become a part of the satellite launch program. According to the Deputy Chief Minister, students of the Government Boys High School located in Malleswaram will participate in the program. The satellite launch program is scheduled to take place next year. 

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on satellite launch program

At an event organised by the Sheshadripuram educational trust of Mattikere Model Primary School, the Deputy Chief Minister was presiding in the event held for the donation of laptops to government schools. It was during the event when he said that the students of the Government Boys High School in Malleswaram, Karnataka will be involved in a program of launching 75 satellites. The satellite launch program is to be held as a part of the 75th Independence Day celebration next year.

"Usually, students of engineering are involved in such projects. Now, this is going to be achieved in a government high school by taking the help of the Indian Technological Congress Association and ISRO. Designing and making of the satellite will be done at the school by involving students of a few other government schools", Deputy Chief Minister Narayan said to ANI. 

Speaking on the government schools in Malleswaram, he said that enrollments have increased in large numbers, and thus, the enrollment should be matched by achieving standards in quality teaching-learning. Asked about vaccination of students in higher education, he said, "65 per cent of students in government institutions and aided institutions have been vaccinated."

Satellite launch program on Independence Day, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the celebrations of Independence Day celebrations, 2018 announced mission 'Ganganyaan' by 2022 after which the dream project of launching 75 satellites was conceived by the Indian Technology Congress Association (ITCA) to celebrate the country's 75th Independence Day. The ITCA has collaborated with several colleges and institutes for the launch programme.The announcement was made at the Indian Technology Conference 2018 at the NIMHANS convention centre, Bengaluru.

