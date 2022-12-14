Karnataka Govt School Students Forced To Use Open Toilets; Covered Temporarily By Saree

Shocking visuals have come to the fore from Karnataka's Shivamogga wherein the students of government schools are forced to use the open toilet. The pictures of the school have now gone viral on social media.

The deplorable condition of a government school at Elige in Sagar taluk has highlighted the lack of basic amenities as children do not have a properly functioning toilet. A saree is being used to cover the partially broken toilet. As per the sources, the primary government school in the village has a total of 13 students. out of which seven are girls. The toilet on the premises was broken and has been closed for many years since then. A saree has been used by the administration to cover the unusable toilet. According to villagers, the kids are forced to use an open toilet which is covered by a saree from all four sides. They also informed that the classrooms and school structure are not in a stable condition.

Notably, Elige is a hamlet that comes under the Byakodu-Tumari gram panchayat as no basic amenities are available in the area. The area is about 140 kilometers from the district headquarters of Shivamogga and 60 kilometers from Sagar town.