Following Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's footsteps, the Karnataka government has decided to remove all the illegal microphones/loudspeakers across the state. On Monday, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told the reporters that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with senior officers in Bengaluru.

The meeting comes in the wake of the intensifying loudspeaker row in Karnataka as several Sri Ram Sena activists were detained for playing Hanuman Chalisa to counter Azaan on loudspeakers.

While speaking to the media, HM Araga Jnanendra said, "Related to Azaan, CM Bommai held a meeting with senior officers in Bengaluru and also gave instructions. 15-day deadline had been given to remove all illegal microphones. According to the Supreme Court verdict, a notice had been issued already. They have to follow that verdict. If they don't follow that, legal action will be taken against them. I don't know what they (Sri Ram Sena) are doing, i have just told you what government is doing."

Sri Ram Sena activists detained for playing Bhajans to counter Azaan

Sri Ram Sena (SRS) activists reportedly played Suprabhatam and Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers at several temples across the state since 5 a.m. SRS founder Pramod Muthalik, who arrived at the Anjaneya Swamy temple in Tripura Bhairavi mutt in Shivarampet in Mysuru before the crack of dawn, also offered prayers and played suprabhata on the loudspeaker. He also issued yet another warning as his organization's workers were detained in Bengaluru.

The SRS founder said, "I am warning you. Muslim organizations' stubbornness is causing disharmony Your Prayers and Azaan is distributing patients in hospitals. It is distracting students and the public. Therefore, you reduce the decibel levels, otherwise, we will act on our own."

Further responding to his party members' arrest, he added, "Whom are they arresting? They are arresting those devotees who are playing devotional songs in temples. Shame on this BJP government. They are arresting people who perform rituals in temples. Why? You, the BJP government should be ashamed."

Last month, Hindu organisations in Karnataka announced that they would carry out door-to-door campaign against 'Azaan'. The campaign that was planned to begin from Shivanahalli Circle in Rajajinagar locality of Bengaluru was called by Sri Rama Sena. According to the plan, the Hindu activists were to reach out to every household to create awareness among people about how Mosques use loudspeakers for 'Azaan', violating court guidelines and how they should raise their voices against it.