Karnataka Govt Slaps Notices On Women Bureaucrats Over Social Media Spat, Issues Gag Order

Karnataka government has served notices to its sparring officials Rohini Sindhuri and D Roopa over their public spat. Under Section 3 of the personnel and administrative reforms, notices have been served to both officers.

“The government officials used the media to voice their grievances hence putting the state government in a tight spot,” read the notice, which also forbids both to approach the media. Accordingly, a gag order has been issued by the Under Secretary citing the All India Service Rules, 1968 following which, the officers are not supposed to put forth their grievances in front of the media in any form.

Rohini Sindhuri Vs D Roopa

Notably, Rohini Sindhuri met the Chief Secretary and demanded action against D Roopa. On the other hand, IPS D Roopa also met the Chief Secretary and submitted a letter listing down the allegations. Speaking with the media, she also questioned why no disciplinary inquiry has been taken against Sindhuri.

“The preliminary report has been tabled against her before the government a few months ago. After preliminary inquiry, the logical step is the disciplinary inquiry should be held. Why is the disciplinary inquiry not held against her? Everytime she escapes this kind of actions, who are the officers who are helping her? (Sic)," she asked.

D Roopa accuses Rohini Sindhuri of corruption

In two long posts, among levelling allegations of personal nature, Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Managing Director D. Roopa, an IPS officer, accused Muzrai Department Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri of corruption.

However, Rohini Sindhuri termed the allegations as baseless and stated they were made on personal hatred. The duo accused the other of violating the Civil Services Conduct rules, and brought the respective violations to the notice of the appropriate authorities.

“Violation of service rules is the matter of going to JD(S) MLA Sa Ra Mahesh for his duty as DC. Will Rohini Sindhuri be punished for this? Honorable MLA has also said in the Assembly about going to the negotiation," she said.

“In another allegation, preliminary inquiry has proved that it was wrong to build a swimming pool using public money in DC Mysore house, in heritage building and during corona time, inquiry officer De Ravishankar IAS. Will Rohini be punished on this? Let those who need to answer only this,” Roopa added in a social media post.

Sindhuri responding to the allegations of D Roopa said that she will adopt legal recourse. “A police officer, in particular, as a woman, has committed a violation of the law by posting private photos of another woman on social media. I am going to take legal action against her soon,” said Sindhuri.