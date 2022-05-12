Karnataka Govt Takes Ordinance Route For Anti-conversion Bill; Cabinet Nod Likely Today

In a significant development, the Karnataka government has decided to take the ordinance route to give effect to the Anti-Conversion Bill. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that the Cabinet is likely to approve the ordinance move in its meeting today.

"We will bring an ordinance to pass the anti-conversion bill in the cabinet meeting today," CM Bommai told reporters.

The state Home Department has reportedly drafted a note which will be circulated during the meeting. The note makes a case for pushing the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill through an ordinance. As per the state Law Department, there are no legal hurdles in bringing the bill into effect through this route.

What is the anti-conversion bill?

The Karnataka anti-conversion bill, which has been at the center of political debate in the state, proposes to ban religious conversion by way of marriage or inducements like jobs, etc. It also proposes a jail term of 3 to 5 years and a fine of Rs 25,000 for anyone that indulges in forced religious conversion.

Converting a minor, woman, or an SC/ST person attracts imprisonment of 3 to 10 years along with a fine of Rs 50,000. The bill also prohibits mass conversions and proposes a jail term of 3 to 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh for the guilty.

In December 2021, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly had approved the bill but it remains to be passed in the Legislative Council, where the ruling BJP falls short of a majority by one seat.