Karnataka Govt To Deploy Marshals At Weddings To Enforce COVID-19 Guidelines: Health Min

In the latest development, the Karnataka govt has planned to deploy marshals at wedding halls across the state to ensure that guests follow COVID-19 guidelines, state health minister Sudhakar said on Monday. The Health Minister's remarks come amid a spurt in the number of Coronavirus cases in the state forcing the government to take all precautionary measures. Addressing a virtual meeting with district administrators on Monday, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar opined that caterers should also be tested for COVID-19 before being deployed at events.

READ | Gujarat, MP And Karnataka Begin Screening Travellers From Maharashtra Amid COVID Spike

Further, Sudhakar noted that strict guidelines would have to be enforced if the number of reported cases continues to rise and remarked that meetings & gatherings were taking place in violation of the guidelines issued. The Karnataka Health Minister said that the state did not want a situation similar to that of Maharashtra where he claimed that lockdown was reimposed in certain areas to combat the rising cases. Sudhakar also said that the government was constantly increasing the number of persons vaccinated in the state and revealed the govt's plans to vaccinate 80%-90% of frontline warriors in the Health Department by the end of February. Karnataka has also mandated a negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours for those arriving by flights, buses, trains, personal transport from Maharashtra.

READ | Gelatin Stick Blast In Karnataka's Chikkaballapur Kills Six People, Probe Ordered

Karnataka reports 317 cases in 24 hours

Karnataka reported 317 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 related fatalities on Monday, taking the total number of infections to 9,48,466 and the death toll to 12,299. The day also saw 287 patients getting discharged after recovery, pushing the tally to 9,30,087, the Health department said. It said, out of 6,061 active cases, 5,933 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 128 are in ICU. A total of over 1,83,80,495 samples have been tested so far, out of which 45,868 were tested on Monday alone, and 1,855 among them were rapid antigen tests, according to a department bulletin.

READ | Maharashtra CM Bans Large Gatherings; Warns Citizens To Wear Masks Or Face Lockdown Soon

Out of the 5 deaths reported on Monday, 3 are from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Dharwad and Tumakuru. Among the districts where the new cases were recorded, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 181, Mysuru 29, Tumakuru 17, Udupi 14, Dakshina Kannada 10, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,03,943, followed by Mysuru 53,941 and Ballari 39,221. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,95,104, followed by Mysuru 52,753 and Ballari 38,594.

READ | Karnataka: Major Explosion Kills At Least 6, Jolts Shivamogga, Neighbouring Districts